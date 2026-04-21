The Chiefs of Army and their senior enlisted leaders tour "Conference Row" buildings and Freedom House within the Joint Security Area, and posed for a photo. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9631687
|VIRIN:
|260421-O-ZO892-2706
|Resolution:
|5825x4000
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
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