UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

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The Chiefs of Army and their senior enlisted leaders tour "Conference Row" buildings and Freedom House within the Joint Security Area, and posed for a photo. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.