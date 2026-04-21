U.S. Army Lt. Col Dan Blankenhorn, Commander of the United Nations Command Security Battalion, provides a briefing about Observation Point Ouellette to Australian LTGEN Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, and the primary staff of the Chief of Army visitors. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9631677
|VIRIN:
|260421-O-ZO892-5262
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
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