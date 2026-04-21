UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

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U.S. Army Lt. Col Dan Blankenhorn, Commander of the United Nations Command Security Battalion, provides a briefing about Observation Point Ouellette to Australian LTGEN Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, and the primary staff of the Chief of Army visitors. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.