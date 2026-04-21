UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Chiefs of Army and their senior enlisted leaders tour one of the blue "Conference Row" buildings within the Joint Security Area. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.