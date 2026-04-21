The Chiefs of Army and their senior enlisted leaders tour one of the blue "Conference Row" buildings within the Joint Security Area. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9631682
|VIRIN:
|260421-O-ZO892-6484
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
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