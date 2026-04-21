UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

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Australian LTGEN Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, poses for a group photo with the Chiefs of Army in the Armistice Room after an orientation briefing. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.