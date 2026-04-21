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    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue [Image 7 of 8]

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    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    United Nations Command

    Australian LTGEN Scott Winter, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, poses for a group photo with the Chiefs of Army in the Armistice Room after an orientation briefing. LTGEN Winter, hosted the Chiefs of Army and Sergeants Major from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom for a strategic engagement at UNC Headquarters and the Joint Security Area (JSA) on April 22, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 05:07
    Photo ID: 9631698
    VIRIN: 260421-O-ZO892-6617
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue [Image 8 of 8], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue
    UNC Deputy Commander Welcomes Commonwealth Chiefs of Army for Strategic Dialogue

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