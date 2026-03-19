Capt. Jared Berken discusses Civil Affairs, CIMIC during briefing in Lithuania

KAUNAS, Lithuania —U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 722, spoke to members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Association and Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel during a briefing at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 14, 2026.

Berken briefed on the role of U.S. Army Civil Affairs and NATO civil-military cooperation, or CIMIC, and how those functions support military leaders by helping them better understand the civilian environment.

“Civil Affairs is essentially the Army’s main interface with civil authorities and entities,” Berken said. “We’re trying to understand the civil population in the given area of operations.”

The event supported the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Association as it expands its information operations capabilities. Berken explained that Civil Affairs and CIMIC help commanders understand local concerns, perspectives and conditions on the ground, especially in an environment shaped by information.

“There’s a lot of things that we see in this current day and age about misinformation and disinformation,” Berken said. “Civil affairs and CIMIC help us understand what the civil population really sees, what their reality is, and what concerns them.”

The audience included members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Association, Lithuanian Armed Forces and Lithuanian National Defense Volunteer Forces. Berken said one of the most inspiring parts of his time in Lithuania has been the country’s whole-of-society approach to defense.

“It’s everyone together really practicing for a worst-case scenario, which hopefully never comes,” Berken said. “But if it does, I think they’ll be ready.”

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