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    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 0722, briefs members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on civil-military cooperation during Information Operations Day at General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, on March 14, 2026. Berken taught the Lithuanian soldiers how building good rapport within the civilian population would impact a mission's overall success. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9567255
    VIRIN: 140326-Z-PV485-1158
    Resolution: 7875x5253
    Size: 12.1 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy
    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy
    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy
    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy
    U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy

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