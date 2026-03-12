U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 722, speaks during an interview at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 14, 2026. Berken discussed the role and importance of Civil Affairs and NATO civil-military cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|999623
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-GB622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111576966
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Jared Berken interview on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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