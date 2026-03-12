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    Capt. Jared Berken interview on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC

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    LITHUANIA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 722, speaks during an interview at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 14, 2026. Berken discussed the role and importance of Civil Affairs and NATO civil-military cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999623
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-GB622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111576966
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    CIMIC
    stronger together
    VCORPS
    WEARENATO
    Civil Affairs

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