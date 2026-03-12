U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy

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U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 0722, takes questions from a member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on civil-military cooperation during Information Operations Day at General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, on March 14, 2026. The briefing demonstrated to Lithuanians how engagement with civilian populations could influence operational objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)