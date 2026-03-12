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    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC [Image 1 of 4]

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    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC

    LITHUANIA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 722, briefs members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Association and Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 14, 2026. Berken spoke on the role and importance of Civil Affairs and NATO civil-military cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9567258
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-GB622-1001
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16.77 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC
    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC
    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC
    U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC

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    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    CIMIC
    WEARENATO
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Civil Affairs

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