U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 0722, briefs members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union on civil-military cooperation during Information Operations Day at General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, on March 14, 2026. Berken taught the Lithuanian soldiers how building good rapport within the civilian population would impact a mission's overall success. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9567252
|VIRIN:
|140326-Z-PV485-1155
|Resolution:
|7875x5253
|Size:
|12.35 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Civil Affairs subject matter expert speaks on information operations at Lithuanian Military Academy [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.