U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 722, speaks during a briefing for members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Association and Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 14, 2026. The briefing focused on the role and importance of Civil Affairs and NATO civil-military cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)