U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 722, speaks during a briefing for members of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Association and Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel at the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania in Kaunas, Lithuania, March 14, 2026. The briefing focused on the role and importance of Civil Affairs and NATO civil-military cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9567259
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-GB622-1003
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|20.3 MB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Capt. Jared Berken briefs Lithuanian audience on Civil Affairs and NATO CIMIC [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.