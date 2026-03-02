USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) returns to homeport in San Diego

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote | 260304-N-UJ449-1212 Families and friends welcome the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) as it returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego, March 4, 2026. The Cincinnati returned to its homeport of San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrived at its San Diego homeport following eight months of sustained operations at sea, March 4.

Cincinnati conducted several multilateral exercises and port visits in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations throughout the Indo-Pacific, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Singapore, enhancing regional maritime cooperation and interoperability. Cincinnati participated in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercises with members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) throughout the Pacific.

“I am immensely proud of the crew for their exceptional performance during our sustained operations abroad,” said Cmdr. Andrew Recame, commanding officer of Cincinnati. “This was a significant milestone, not only for the ship and its crew, but for the entire LCS program. For eight months, Team Cincy operated boldly in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the versatility and capability of the U.S. Navy wherever we went. The dedication and professionalism of our Sailors has been truly outstanding, and they have represented the best of America’s spirit on the high seas and foreign shores.”

In July 2025, during a port visit to the Republic of Marshall Islands, Cincinnati hosted “Stand and Defend,” a special event to honor Marshallese U.S. military veterans for their service, sacrifice, and dedication; co-hosted an Independence Day Celebration at Delap Dock; and conducted ship tours for dignitaries including the ambassador to the Marshall Islands.

In September 2025, Cincinnati transited to the Southern Hemisphere enroute to Timor-Leste. Upon crossing the equator, the crew took part in a “Crossing the Line” ceremony, a time-honored maritime tradition where “Pollywogs,” those who have never crossed the equator, are transformed into “Shellbacks.” Upon arrival in Dili, Timor-Leste, Cincinnati participated in CARAT Timor-Leste 2025, a comprehensive bilateral exercise designed to enhance maritime partnership and interoperability. The exercise encompassed a series of key diplomatic and military-to-military engagements, from the official opening and closing ceremonies to a formal U.S. Navy reception that strengthened strategic maritime ties.

In October 2025, Cincinnati participated in multinational exercise Sama Sama 2025 alongside ships and aircraft from Canada, France, Japan, and the Philippines. “Sama Sama,” a Tagalog word that translates to “together,” consisted of a series of maritime exercises while circumnavigating the Philippine province of Palawan. Cincinnati’s crew, as part of a combined, international force, planned and conducted six days of underway communications exercises, live-fire exercises, tactical maneuvering drills, flight operations, and small boat operations.

Cincinnati participated in CARAT Brunei 2025, reinforcing commitment to regional security and maritime partnerships. The exercise included subject matter expert exchanges in a variety of fields including legal, communications, cyber security, damage control, and medical. Cincinnati Sailors also participated in community relations events where they volunteered at Yayasan Kanser Kanak, a children’s cancer foundation; the Sejahtera Community Animal Shelter; and the Brunei Darussalam Paraplegic and Physically Disabled Association: Wheelchair Repair Facility/Disabled Training Center. CARAT Brunei concluded with the sea phase, where Cincinnati and a Royal Brunei Armed Forces offshore patrol vessel, a P-8A Poseidon from Commander, Task Force 72, and a U.S. Coast Guard visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) team conducted live-fire gunnery exercises, air defense exercises, and VBSS operations.

In December 2025, Cincinnati participated in CARAT Malaysia 2025, marking another significant milestone in the long-standing defense partnership. During three days at sea, Cincinnati, alongside Royal Malaysian Navy Lekiu-class guided-missile frigate KD Lekiu (FFG 30), sailed in formation and conducted exercises such as communications drills, simulated air defense exercises, and deck landing qualifications within the Strait of Malacca.

Cincinnati also co-hosted ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) 2025 with the Indonesian Navy in Batam, Indonesia. The exercise brought together eight partner navies, including warships from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, and culminated with two days of communication exercises, tactical maneuvering drills, air defense exercises, search and rescue, and medical evacuation drills.

In January, Cincinnati was the first U.S. Navy warship to moor pierside at Ream Naval Base, Cambodia. This was only the second visit of a U.S. warship to the Kingdom of Cambodia in the last nine years, following Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah’s (LCS 28) visit in 2024. While in port, the crew welcomed Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Samuel Paparo, along with over 100 senior military and government officials for a hosted reception and ship tours.

“It is a privilege to welcome home and recognize the safe return of the USS Cincinnati after a long and challenging deployment,” said Capt. James Hoey, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. “This warship demonstrated a strong and steady presence in strategically vital waterways and operated seamlessly alongside our allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region. Over the course of this deployment, this crew found common purpose in one another and in the mission: standing the watch, trusting each other, and serving something greater than themselves. I know the families, friends and shipmates here today are just as proud of their Sailors as I am.

Cincinnati’s operations exemplify the Navy’s commitment to integrated deterrence, regional maritime security, and enduring alliances and partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/littoralcombatshipsquadron1/.