    USS Cincinnati returns to homeport in San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2026) — Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 998265
    VIRIN: 260304-N-AS200-5488
    Filename: DOD_111557441
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Naval Base San Diego
    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20)
    return to homeport (RTHP)

