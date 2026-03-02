USS Cincinnati returns to homeport in San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2026) — Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Drew Verbis)