USS Cincinnati Returns to Homeport in San Diego

260304-N-UJ449-1382 Cmdr. Andrew Recame, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) greets his family after the ship’s return to Naval Base San Diego, March 4, 2026. The Cincinnati returned to its homeport of San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)