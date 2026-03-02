(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2026) — Families greet their Sailors during the homeport arrival of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) onboard Naval Base San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations, March 4, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9549495
    VIRIN: 260304-N-AS200-2015
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego
    USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego
    USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) returns to homeport in San Diego

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery