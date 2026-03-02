USS Cincinnati returns to Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2026) — Lt. Brinn Hefron, public affairs officer, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, right, discusses media plans with news reporter, Ms. Dani Miskell, left during Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) return to Naval Base San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations, March 4, 2026. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)