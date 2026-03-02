USS Cincinnati Returns to Homeport in San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260304-N-UJ449-1377 Engineman 2nd Class Ricardo Lopez, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), conducts a news interview after the ship’s return Naval Base San Diego, March 4, 2026. The Cincinnati returned to its homeport of San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)