    USS Cincinnati Returns to Homeport in San Diego [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Cincinnati Returns to Homeport in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Josh Cote 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1

    260304-N-UJ449-1377 Engineman 2nd Class Ricardo Lopez, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), conducts a news interview after the ship’s return Naval Base San Diego, March 4, 2026. The Cincinnati returned to its homeport of San Diego after eight months of sustained operations in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josh Coté)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9549482
    VIRIN: 260304-N-UJ449-1377
    Resolution: 3586x2561
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Cincinnati Returns to Homeport in San Diego [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Josh Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) returns to homeport in San Diego

    Return to homeport
    COMLCSRON 1
    Navy
    San Diego
    Cincinnati

