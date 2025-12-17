Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Khaleb Doucet

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan - This week’s Wild Weasel of the Week (WWoW) is U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kalehb Doucet, 35th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate (JA) adverse actions paralegal.

WWoW honorees represent top performers across Misawa AB, recognized for their professionalism, mission impact and commitment to Air Force core values.

Doucet earned this week’s recognition for his exceptional performance within the military justice section, where he serves as a key enabler to both his peers and wing leadership. As a case paralegal, his tenacity and attention to detail rescued a last-minute witness advance, ensuring two victims of crime were able to receive their day in court.

Doucet also played a vital role in supporting ongoing legal operations by coordinating court members, assisting with expert witness transportation, and advising on time-sensitive expert requests to keep cases on track.

Additionally, he is the subject-matter expert on Article 15, processing a significant increase in adverse actions in a manner that ensures commanders receive timely and accurate disciplinary actions. His efforts directly support good order and discipline and reinforce the wing’s commitment to accountability and readiness.

Outside of his duties in the JA’s office, Doucet enjoys watching Tom Brady highlights, including the Patriots’ historic 28–3 comeback in Super Bowl LI.