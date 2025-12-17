Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, talks with Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th FW deputy commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Doucet was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for his outstanding support to the 35th FW’s legal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)