(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, talks with Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th FW deputy commander, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Doucet was recognized as Wild Weasel of the Week for his outstanding support to the 35th FW’s legal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 22:51
    Photo ID: 9450342
    VIRIN: 251214-F-UR015-7294
    Resolution: 4980x3313
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet
    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet
    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet
    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Khaleb Doucet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Legal
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    WIld Weasel
    PublicHealth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery