Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec.15, 2025. Doucet has upheld high standards in legal operations, directly supporting the 35th FW’s mission readiness and earning him the title of Wild Weasel of the Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)