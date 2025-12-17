U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, explains to Col. Matthew Hoyt, left, 35th FW deputy commander, the overview of an Article 15 process during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Doucet’s Wild Weasel of the Week nomination highlights how his role in this process reinforces the 35th FW’s commitment to accountability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9450339
|VIRIN:
|251214-F-UR015-1965
|Resolution:
|4789x3186
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
