Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, places a patch on Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, 35th FW Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec.15, 2025. The Wild Weasel of the Week program recognizes Airmen across the 35th FW for their outstanding performance and contributions to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)