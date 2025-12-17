Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, explains to Col. Matthew Hoyt, left, 35th FW deputy commander, the overview of an Article 15 process during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Doucet’s Wild Weasel of the Week nomination highlights how his role in this process reinforces the 35th FW’s commitment to accountability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)