    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Kalehb Doucet

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Khaleb Doucet, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) Judge Advocate adverse actions paralegal, explains to Col. Matthew Hoyt, left, 35th FW deputy commander, the overview of an Article 15 process during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. Doucet's Wild Weasel of the Week nomination highlights how his role in this process reinforces the 35th FW's commitment to accountability and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025
    Wild Weasel of the Week: SrA Khaleb Doucet

    Legal
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    WIld Weasel
    PublicHealth

