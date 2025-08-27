U.S. delivers 6 million meals to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership

Photo By Capt. Jymil Licorish | A forklift operator transports a palletized load from the C-5’s rear cargo ramp...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Jymil Licorish | A forklift operator transports a palletized load from the C-5’s rear cargo ramp while ground crews signal in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The shipment, more than 167,000 pounds packed in four 40-foot containers totaling over 5,000 boxes, was consigned to Fundación Castillo Del Rey, a Panamanian non-governmental organization, for nationwide distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA — A U.S. Air Force C-5 Super Galaxy delivered more than 167,000 pounds of food to Panama through the Denton Program, a humanitarian airlift that transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available military aircraft Aug. 30, 2025.



The shipment consisted of four 40-foot containers carrying more than 5,000 boxes of food — enough for more than six million meals — valued at more than $315,000.



“With this donation, we’re going to be serving several communities — Aguadulce, San Blas, Veraguas, Chiriquí — the areas that are in most need at this point,” said Francisco Chávez Jr., donation coordinator, Fundación Castillo Del Rey. “Thank you to the Denton Program, through which we are able to change people’s lives.”



The donation underscores a people-first partnership between the United States and Panama, rooted in respect for Panamanian leadership and a shared commitment to community well-being. The shipment, donated through Fundación Castillo Del Rey, will be distributed with Panamanian authorities and local organizations to reach the most vulnerable households.



Beyond the food itself, the airlift represents a measurable economic infusion. The U.S. government is investing more than $500,000 to operate the C-5 for this delivery.



Since 2004, Southern Command programs have totaled more than $50 million in Panama, including construction of clinics, schools, National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) facilities and fire stations, as well as deliveries of disaster relief supplies, water filtration systems, firefighting equipment and medicines for the Ministry of Health.



Today’s Denton delivery is the latest step in that long-running partnership.



“The Denton Program is a bridge of solidarity between the American people and the Panamanian people,” said Capt. Daniel Betancourt, senior defense official with the United States Embassy in Panama. “These efforts reflect the shared values, commitment and compassion that the U.S. and Panama share through improving the quality of life of Panamanian citizens.”



By the numbers:



- 167,940 pounds of food delivered on four 40-foot containers aboard the C-5 Super Galaxy



- 5,040 boxes of fortified rice, soy nuggets, and dehydrated vegetables with vitamins and minerals with a shelf life through 2026–2027



- $315,000+ total cargo value, donated through Fundación Castillo Del Rey



- 1,033,000 pounds of food distributed across Panama since 2013, equal to 6.5 million meals



- 50+ beneficiary sites including schools, orphanages, and feeding programs — from Guna Yala and Ngäbe Buglé to Chiriquí, Veraguas, Darién, and Bocas del Toro



- 2–5 weeks: expected timeline for food to reach all recipients nationwide



- $500,000+ U.S. government cost to operate the C-5 for this delivery



- Local economic activity: airport fees, ground handling, fuel services, lodging, transportation and other contracts paid to Panamanian providers