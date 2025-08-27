U.S. Airmen guide a forklift into the C-5’s forward cargo deck during offload operations in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The Denton Program transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available U.S. military aircraft, reinforcing a people-first U.S.–Panama partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 14:44
This work, C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. delivers 6 million meals to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership
