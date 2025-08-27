Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program [Image 5 of 8]

    C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program

    PANAMA

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Airmen guide a forklift into the C-5’s forward cargo deck during offload operations in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The Denton Program transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available U.S. military aircraft, reinforcing a people-first U.S.–Panama partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9287190
    VIRIN: 250829-F-SN602-4225
    Resolution: 5144x2894
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: PA
    U.S. delivers 6 million meals to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership

    SOUTHCOM
    USAF
    Denton Program
    donation
    Panama
    HAP

