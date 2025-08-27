C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program

A C-5 Super Galaxy rests on the ramp as Airmen prepare the aircraft for offload operations in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The shipment,more than 167,000 pounds packed in four 40-foot containers totaling over 5,000 boxes, was consigned to Fundación Castillo Del Rey, a Panamanian non-governmental organization, for nationwide distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
|08.29.2025
|08.31.2025 14:44
|9287187
|250829-F-SN602-5746
|6048x2592
|2.81 MB
|PA
|2
|1
U.S. delivers 6 million meals to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership
