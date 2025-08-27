C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A representative from Fundación Castillo Del Rey, a Panamanian non-governmental organization, records rows of food pallets while touring the C-5’s cargo bay at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The Denton Program transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available U.S. military aircraft, reinforcing a people-first U.S.–Panama partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)