C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program

Representatives from Fundación Castillo Del Rey, a Panamanian non-governmental organization (non-governmental organization), speak with U.S. Air Force aircrew inside a C-5 Super Galaxy in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The Denton Program transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available U.S. military aircraft, reinforcing a people-first U.S.–Panama partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 14:44
