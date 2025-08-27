A forklift operator carries food pallets across the ramp at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. Since 2004, U.S. Southern Command programs have provided more than $50 million in Panama, including construction of clinics, schools, disaster-response facilities and the delivery of humanitarian supplies like those consigned to Fundación Castillo Del Rey, a Panamanian non-governmental organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9287185
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-SN602-8473
|Resolution:
|4885x3489
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Jymil Licorish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. delivers 6 million meals to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership
