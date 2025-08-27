C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A forklift operator carries food pallets across the ramp at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. Since 2004, U.S. Southern Command programs have provided more than $50 million in Panama, including construction of clinics, schools, disaster-response facilities and the delivery of humanitarian supplies like those consigned to Fundación Castillo Del Rey, a Panamanian non-governmental organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)