C-5 delivers 6 million meals to Panama via Denton Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman looks on as Fundación Castillo Del Rey non-governmental organization representatives and their family members tour C-5 aircraft at Panama Pacífico International Airport, Panama, Aug. 30, 2025. The aircrew opened the aircraft to non-governmental organization partners and their families during the humanitarian mission, highlighting the people-first nature of the Denton Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jymil Licorish)