Amphibious Assault Ship USS Essex (LHD 2) holds Change of Command Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (Jul 2, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) held a change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex at Naval Base San Diego, Jul. 2.



Capt. Russell Everitt relieved Capt. Wayne Liebold as commanding officer of USS Essex. Liebold served as the commanding officer of Essex since Aug 2023.



“As Captain, you can’t describe every single moment of your tour. It’s impossible to encapsulate every single interaction, every single Sailor in a crew of 1100,” said Liebold. We all feel different reasons to serve initially, but if you stay for long, we keep doing this for the people we work with. Reflect that the average age of an Essex Sailor is 21-22 years old and what they have achieved is remarkable.”



Under Liebold’s leadership, Essex achieved number one ranking in Current Ships Maintenance Project, Clerical Aptitude Test, and Mid-Atlantic Regional within the Amphibious Readiness Group, significantly enhancing maintenance performance and self-sufficiency. Captain Liebold’s team completed 62,000 maintenance checks, and restored critical shipboard systems, saving the Navy nearly $1 million. The ship’s Supply Department managed a $243 million inventory, and led a $12 million galley improvement initiative, producing four All-Navy Culinary Team members. He personally trained and qualified 10 Surface Warfare Officers while driving operational excellence across all departments.



“Each and every challenge I have laid in front of you, you picked up excelled and said what’s next. You have made this Waterfront take notice,” said Liebold.



During the ceremony, Capt. Henry Kim, commander, Amphibious Squadron 5, served as the presiding officer and presented Liebold the legion of merit award for his performance as commanding officer.



“To the crew of Essex, you are the warfighting foundation of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, I truly mean that. You’ve served with pride, professionalism and resilience that begins at the top and a few have led with more intensity precision and quite determination as Captain Wayne Liebold,” said Kim. “Leadership at sea remains one of the noblest callings. Today we witness the passing of that responsibility from one understanding captain to another. Captain Liebold thank you for your lawful service, Captain Everitt congratulation and the ship is yours.”



Everitt, a native of Charleston, S.C., he earned his commission through Officer Candidate School and designated a Naval Aviator in July 2002. His operational assignments include deployments with Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 46 in support of operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, embarked with USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) and aboard USS Doyle (FFG 39), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70 aboard USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 where he served as the officer in charge embarked with USS Shoup (DDG 86). Everitt served as executive officer and commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71 attached to Carrier Air Wing Nine deployed with USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Most recently, he served as executive officer onboard USS Essex (LHD 2).



“Essex crew it is time! It is time to move on from maintenance and into an operational mindset. We will build and maintain operational readiness, execute with procedural compliance and master amphibious operations. We will be a combat ready team with a proud heritage and an essential mission. Essex will lead with purpose, operate with excellence, and fight with strength,” said Everitt. “I am honored to serve alongside each of you. Together, we will uphold the legacy of this great warship and ensure that the name Essex continues to stand for victory at sea.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition that formally introduces the transfer of command authority to the new members of command.



Essex is at Navy Base San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard.



