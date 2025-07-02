USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Wayne Liebold is properly relived as commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), renders a salute to Capt. Henry Kim, Commander, Amphibious Squadron 5, during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex, July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)