USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

From left to right, Capt. Henry Kim, Commander, Amphibious Squadron 5, Capt. Wayne Liebold, former commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Capt. Russel Everitt, commanding officer of Essex, Cmdr. Jeffrey Parks, chaplain assigned to Essex, during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)