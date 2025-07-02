Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025. [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    From left to right, Capt. Henry Kim, Commander, Amphibious Squadron 5, Capt. Wayne Liebold, former commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Capt. Russel Everitt, commanding officer of Essex, Cmdr. Jeffrey Parks, chaplain assigned to Essex, during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 00:01
    Photo ID: 9146375
    VIRIN: 250702-N-AV351-1566
    Resolution: 2935x4473
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025. [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.
    USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download