USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), parade the colors during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex, July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)