Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), parade the colors during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex, July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9146370
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-AV351-1192
|Resolution:
|5099x2235
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025. [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Amphibious Assault Ship USS Essex (LHD 2) holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.