Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), adjust ranks prior to the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex, July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9146377
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-IP019-1055
|Resolution:
|5519x2287
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025. [Image 10 of 10], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.