USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

Commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Capt. Russel Everitt, congratulates Capt. Wayne Liebold, on a successful tour as commanding officer of Essex, Capt. Wayne Liebold, congratulates Capt. Russel Everitt on assuming command of Essex, during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex, July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)