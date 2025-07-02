USS Essex (LHD 2) Change of Command Ceremony July 2nd 2025.

Capt. Wayne P. Liebold, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), delivers a speech during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck of Essex, July 2, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)
July 2, 2025
July 3, 2025
|9146372
|250702-N-AV351-1223
|3821x2006
|982.03 KB
San Diego, California, US
|0
|0
