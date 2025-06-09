Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltic Viking enhances Michigan Army National Guard's readiness to support NATO and Latvia

    Michigan Army National Guard soldiers assault trenches at Exercise Baltic Viking

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio | U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry...... read more read more

    LATVIA

    06.15.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Camp Adazi, Latvia — U.S. Army soldiers from 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Michigan Army National Guard conducted training with soldiers from NATO Multinational Division-North (MND-N) and Latvian Armed Forces during Exercise Baltic Viking on June 1-13, 2025.

    During the Baltic Viking exercise, the soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment (1-125 IN) improved their training proficiency and lethality by conducting live-fire and machine gun squad training alongside NATO allies in Latvia. This experience enabled soldiers to understand how other allied nations approach tactical situations, enhancing interoperability when collaborating in the field.

    “Live fire today helped us create cohesion with our NATO allies through working with the Latvians and the Danes. We were exposed to different techniques and cultures, which helped us overall improve on our mission of being more lethal and ready to stand with NATO,” said U.S. Army Spc. Evan Redwine, infantryman with Charlie Company, 1-125 IN.

    With the U.S. Army’s focus on returning to Large-Scale Combat Operations, preparing for trench warfare is essential for readiness in a near-peer conflict. Soldiers from 1-125 IN trained on a comprehensive trench system that included firing, support, and reserve trenches connecting dugouts and bunkers at a training range in Latvia. This system provided them with the most authentic terrain to evaluate their skills and apply lessons of modern trench warfare learned from the battlefields of current conflicts.

    “We were entering the trench, practicing our breaching of it and then working on more maneuvers inside the trenches,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Samual Weber a squad leader with Charlie Company, 1-125 IN.

    Exercise Baltic Viking is part of a larger Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) conducted by the Michigan National Guard. The MOBEX coordinated both the Air and Army National Guard to mobilize over 2000 soldiers and airmen, with approximately 225 soldiers deployed to Latvia, where they were received by NATO MND-N and the Latvian Armed Forces for training integration. This demonstrates Michigan’s ability to respond to a crisis and deploy soldiers overseas on short notice when needed.

    “We could not replicate this [experience] anywhere in the U.S. or at other training venues in the World. This event generated a tremendous amount of readiness and interoperability in a very short time frame,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tad Reed, commander of 1-125 IN.

    The U.S. presence in Latvia boosts combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions.

    “My experience with Baltic Viking was overall positive. We've done a lot of really good training,” said Weber.

    Article written by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak, 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 10:47
    Story ID: 500676
    Location: LV
    Hometown: SAGINAW, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 33
    This work, Baltic Viking enhances Michigan Army National Guard's readiness to support NATO and Latvia, by SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS

