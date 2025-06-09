A-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia

U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Urban and Staff Sgt. Samuel Webber with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard and LCpl. Emil with the Danish Armed Forces at NATO’s Multinational Division - North speak about their experiences during Exercise Baltic Viking and working with NATO allies at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 6, 2025. During Exercise Baltic Viking, the Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces, NATO’s Multinational Division - North, and other NATO allies. The Michigan National Guard established a State Partnership with Latvia shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1993. The 32-year partnership is the longest of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The U.S. Army’s presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|06.06.2025
|06.13.2025 08:15
|Interviews
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
