B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard soldiers assault trenches at Exercise Baltic Viking

U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard train in trench warfare during Exercise Baltic Viking near Alūksne, Latvia, June 8, 2025. The Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces, NATO’s Multinational Division - North and other NATO allies, on collective squad and platoon training throughout the exercise. The U.S. Army’s presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside its NATO allies, in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)