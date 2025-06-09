Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard soldiers assault trenches at Exercise Baltic Viking

    LATVIA

    06.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard train in trench warfare during Exercise Baltic Viking near Alūksne, Latvia, June 8, 2025. The Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces, NATO’s Multinational Division - North and other NATO allies, on collective squad and platoon training throughout the exercise. The U.S. Army’s presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside its NATO allies, in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 08:00
