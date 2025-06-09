U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard train in trench warfare during Exercise Baltic Viking near Alūksne, Latvia, June 8, 2025. The Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces, NATO’s Multinational Division - North and other NATO allies, on collective squad and platoon training throughout the exercise. The U.S. Army’s presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside its NATO allies, in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966747
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111072588
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard soldiers assault trenches at Exercise Baltic Viking, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.