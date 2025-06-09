B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard and soldiers from the Danish Armed Forces take part in a live fire exercise during Exercise Baltic Viking at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 6, 2025. During the exercise, Michigan Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces and NATO allies on collective squad and platoon training, and NATO’s Multinational Division - North on the Reception, Staging, and Onward Movement at Lielvārde Airbase. U.S. Army presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)