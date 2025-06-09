Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard and soldiers from the Danish Armed Forces take part in a live fire exercise during Exercise Baltic Viking at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 6, 2025. During the exercise, Michigan Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces and NATO allies on collective squad and platoon training, and NATO’s Multinational Division - North on the Reception, Staging, and Onward Movement at Lielvārde Airbase. U.S. Army presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966748
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111072594
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Hometown: SAGINAW, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    MING
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    NationalGuardBureau
    TFIron

