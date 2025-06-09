U.S. Army soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard and soldiers from the Danish Armed Forces take part in a live fire exercise during Exercise Baltic Viking at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 6, 2025. During the exercise, Michigan Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces and NATO allies on collective squad and platoon training, and NATO’s Multinational Division - North on the Reception, Staging, and Onward Movement at Lielvārde Airbase. U.S. Army presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 07:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966748
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111072594
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|Hometown:
|SAGINAW, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
