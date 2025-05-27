A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 135th Airlift Squadron from New York Air National Guard and KC-135 Stratotanker with 121st Refueling Wing from the Ohio Air National Guard arrive at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 1 and 2, 2025. Units from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and New York arrived to participate in Exercise Baltic Viking and Exercise Selija Castle. While in Latvia they will work with Latvian National Armed Forces and NATO’s Multinational Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Ssgt. Joseph Novak)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965182
|VIRIN:
|250602-Z-XR688-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043934
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Michigan National Guard Conducts Its Largest Mobilization Exercises with NATO Partners in Latvia, by SGT Rachel Hall and SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
