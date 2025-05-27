B-Roll: Michigan National Guard Conducts Its Largest Mobilization Exercises with NATO Partners in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965182" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 135th Airlift Squadron from New York Air National Guard and KC-135 Stratotanker with 121st Refueling Wing from the Ohio Air National Guard arrive at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 1 and 2, 2025. Units from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and New York arrived to participate in Exercise Baltic Viking and Exercise Selija Castle. While in Latvia they will work with Latvian National Armed Forces and NATO’s Multinational Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Ssgt. Joseph Novak)