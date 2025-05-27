Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Michigan National Guard Conducts Its Largest Mobilization Exercises with NATO Partners in Latvia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III with 135th Airlift Squadron from New York Air National Guard and KC-135 Stratotanker with 121st Refueling Wing from the Ohio Air National Guard arrive at Lielvārde air base, Latvia, June 1 and 2, 2025. Units from Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and New York arrived to participate in Exercise Baltic Viking and Exercise Selija Castle. While in Latvia they will work with Latvian National Armed Forces and NATO’s Multinational Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Ssgt. Joseph Novak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965182
    VIRIN: 250602-Z-XR688-1001
    Filename: DOD_111043934
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Michigan National Guard Conducts Its Largest Mobilization Exercises with NATO Partners in Latvia, by SGT Rachel Hall and SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download