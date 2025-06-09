Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.06.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Rachel Hall 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joshua Siefken, Spc. Evan Redwine, Spc. Andrew Urban and Staff Sgt. Samuel Webber with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard and LCpl. Emil with the Danish Armed Forces at NATO’s Multinational Division - North speak about their experiences during Exercise Baltic Viking and working with NATO allies at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 6, 2025. During Exercise Baltic Viking, the Guardsmen will work with Latvian National Armed Forces, NATO’s Multinational Division - North, and other NATO allies. The Michigan National Guard established a State Partnership with Latvia shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1993. The 32-year partnership is the longest of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The U.S. Army’s presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 08:07
    Category: Interviews
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV
    Hometown: SAGINAW, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard and Danish Armed Forces enhance squad tactics in Latvia, by SGT Rachel Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

