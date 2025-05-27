AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman assumed Command Chief responsibilities for Air Force Special Operations Command during a formal Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held at Hurlburt Field, Fla., June 2, 2025.



Freeman becomes the 12th command chief of AFSOC, representing approximately 21,000 total force and civilian Air Commandos worldwide.



AFSOC Commander, Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, presided over the ceremony focusing on the need to cultivate discipline, resilience, and adaptability within the ranks to ensure AFSOC remains at the forefront of special operations.



“Chief Freeman, I know you share this vision, and with your extensive AFSOC and leadership experience, I am confident that your guidance will be instrumental in leading our enlisted force through the challenges ahead,” said Conley. “I look forward to working alongside you to strengthen our Air Commandos and ensure that AFSOC continues to be the best in the world at what we do.”



The Assumption of Responsibility ceremony highlights the critical role of the senior enlisted leader in maintaining the morale, welfare, and readiness of the force while fostering the culture of disciplined professionalism and resilience that defines Air Commandos.



Freeman addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the unique capabilities of AFSOC Airmen.



“Air Commandos operate with unmatched skill, discipline and resolve. They embody the very essence of quiet professionalism,” said Freeman. “As your Command Chief, I stand with you shoulder to shoulder to ensure that we remain ready to be whatever our nation needs us to be any place, any time, anywhere.”



Among those in attendance were Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Dave Flossi, along with numerous other leaders, Air Commandos, and family members.



Freeman entered the Air Force in 1997. He’s served as an enlisted aircrew member at the squadron, group, and wing levels. CMSgt Freeman holds qualifications in various aircraft totaling over 4,000 hours including over 1,000 hours of combat time. Prior to his current position, he was the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

