AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, right, AFSOC’s incoming command chief, stand at attention during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. Under the guidance of Freeman, AFSOC is poised to continue its tradition of adapting to evolving challenges and maintaining operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)