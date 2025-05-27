Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, makes remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Conley passed the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC's incoming command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9078372
    VIRIN: 250602-F-LD209-1161
    Resolution: 7952x5301
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    AFSOC
    Lt. Gen. Michael Conley
    AFSOC35
    Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download