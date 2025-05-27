AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, makes remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Conley passed the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC's incoming command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)