U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, makes remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Conley passed the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC's incoming command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9078372
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LD209-1161
|Resolution:
|7952x5301
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
This work, AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.