    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman [Image 1 of 7]

    AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, left, Air Force Special Operations Command’s incoming command chief, and Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, right, AFSOC commander, shake hands during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. As AFSOC command chief, Freeman is the voice of enlisted Air Commandos and a key advisor to the AFSOC commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    assumption of command
    AFSOC
    Lt. Gen. Michael Conley
    AFSOC35
    Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

