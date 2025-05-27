AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, left, Air Force Special Operations Command’s incoming command chief, and Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, right, AFSOC commander, shake hands during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. As AFSOC command chief, Freeman is the voice of enlisted Air Commandos and a key advisor to the AFSOC commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)