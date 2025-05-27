U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, Air Force Special Operations Command’s incoming command chief, makes remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. Under the guidance of Freeman, AFSOC is poised to continue its tradition of adapting to evolving challenges and maintaining operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9078374
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LD209-1254
|Resolution:
|7788x5192
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
This work, AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.