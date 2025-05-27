Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, and Maj. Gen. John Klein Jr., right, assistant deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, attend a command chief assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Michael, Air Force Special Operations Command commander passed the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC's incoming command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9078682
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-LD209-1033
|Resolution:
|4656x3098
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman
No keywords found.