AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi, left, and Maj. Gen. John Klein Jr., right, assistant deputy chief of staff, operations, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, attend a command chief assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Michael, Air Force Special Operations Command commander passed the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC's incoming command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)