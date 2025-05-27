AFSOC welcomes incoming command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, passes the guidon to Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, right, AFSOC’s incoming command chief, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 2, 2025. As AFSOC command chief, Freeman is the voice of enlisted Air Commandos and a key advisor to the AFSOC commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)